The City of Olympia put into effect new regulations on September 27 with the goal of establishing a balanced approach to short-term rentals.
Short-term rentals are temporary lodging that are for rent for less than 30 days, and they are often listed on websites such as AirBnB and VRBO. This type of rental has drawn both support and opposition in Olympia. As a result, the City assessed the issue by employing an extensive public process designed to account for these differing views with public comment, surveys, community meetings, and a review of best practices throughout Washington state and the nation. The regulations eventually passed by the City Council reflect this thorough and thoughtful process of public deliberation.
To address and balance concerns expressed throughout the public process, the regulations include several key provisions. For example, the City now requires a permit for vacation rentals, a type of short-term rental in which an entire housing unit is rented. Other new rules limit the number of short-term rentals a property owner can operate, establish a maximum occupancy of short-term rentals, and require the posting of emergency information and the designation of an emergency-contact person who is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.