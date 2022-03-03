OLYMPIA, WASH. – A new support group for LBGTQ+ parents, whether or not they have LBGTQ+ children, has been formed and is meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month.
Called “Parenting Proud,” the group was recently launched by Olympia-based Family Education and Support Services Regional Resilience Center (FESS) in recognition of an unmet community need, says FESS’s Executive Director Shelly Willis, who conceived the idea. The support group, which is free, is funded by a grant, to enable LGBTQ+ parents opportunities to share parenting experiences, strengthen their parenting skills, ask questions, celebrate family milestones and give each other parenting support, she said.
Local child therapist Sandy Hurd will coordinate the group’s meetings. She said, “We will discuss all their issues. There is a lot of enthusiasm and support for this.”
Hurd said she came out as a lesbian later in life and has spent 15 years as a lesbian mom. She said the experience of telling other people about being LGBTQ+ can be daunting. Because she was reluctant to reveal her sexual orientation to her mother, her sister took on the task. While her mother was angry at first, she eventually came round to supporting her, saying “I just want you to be happy,” Hurd recalls.
This is only one of the hurdles for LGBTQ+ parents. She sees the meetings as a place where many situations encountered by the group’s members in the course of parenting can be discussed. She has worked with an advisory group to create a comfortable format where members can feel safe and speak openly.
“We wanted to make sure the language is clear and inviting,” she said.
For the time being, meetings are virtual and will take place over Zoom. The next meetings will be March 2 and April 6. To learn more about the support group, please contact FESS at 360-754-7629. Registration is available under the “classes” section of the FESS website.