[OLYMPIA, WA – July 29, 2021]— The South Sound YMCA is re-opening 30 school-based childcare sites this fall and needs qualified childcare staff to ensure their ability to meet the needs of kids and families in our region.
For the first time ever, the Y is offering a Commitment Bonus of up to $1,000 to qualified childcare workers who commit to serving during the 2021-2022 school year. Employment offers must be accepted by August 20 in order to receive these bonuses.
Benefits include career development opportunities, use of YMCA fitness facilities, and discounts on Y programs. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and qualifications for positions vary. Please see full position listings and apply online at www.SouthSoundYMCA.org and click on Join Our Team.