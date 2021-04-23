Thurston County, Washington – The first, Pre-Apprenticeship 'Construction Bootcamp' Training in Thurston County will celebrate the graduation of ten students on April 28 at Lacey MakerSpace.
WorkSource Thurston, alongside local community colleagues, partnered with ANEW to provide individuals in Thurston County a free, 4-week, Pre-Apprenticeship Training, allowing students to explore construction industry careers. This training is open to displaced workers who are at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver's license and are drug-free.
Training began promptly at 6:15 a.m. on April 1. Students learned what it is like to work on a construction site each day—no matter the weather, each student was required to arrive at class promptly each day, Monday through Friday.
"When I saw the entire class working outside in the pouring rain, I knew they were not just learning the basics," said Lacey MakerSpace Chair Graeme Sackrison.
All graduates will leave proficient in blueprint reading, trades math, construction fitness, professional development, construction tools and decision-making tools concepts. Graduates will be certified in OSHA-10, Flagging and Forklift. They will also receive help completing their apprenticeship applications.
"Our goal is to place each of the graduates into full-time employment, leave with conditional offers or into an apprenticeship program, making no less than $18 per hour, by April 28," says Megan Fiess, Vice President of Workforce Operations at the Thurston County Chamber.
An exclusive Hiring Event for these graduates will be held, April 28, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Lacey MakerSpace. If you are interested in hiring from this cohort, please contact Amanda Fields, Program Coordinator for Business Solutions, before April 20. Space is limited.