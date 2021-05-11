Covid-19
Mason County Status Report
Last Updated: 05/10/2021
New Confirmed Cases Since Last Release21Total Confirmed Cases2065
Hospitalized in Mason County0Total Deaths31
Hospitalized outside Mason County1Total Tests Performed48075

Rate per 100K new cases during the prior 2 weeks.
*Based on population 64,980 used by WA DOH

Cases in Last 14 Days
89

Rate/100,000
137

Death Demographics
Age RangeDeathsMaleFemale
0-19000
20-39110
40-59330
60-791183
80+1697

