In the latest, now daily, COVID-19 information release from Mason County Public Health, 57 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since yesterday. There are 14 hospitalized within the county, and there have been a total of 44 deaths since reporting began. The number of cases in the last two weeks is at 454 and the rate per 100,000 is 699.
According to yesterdays report, 62 new cases were reported, the number of cases in the last two weeks was at 417, the rate per 100,000 was 642, there were 12 hospitalized within the county and a total of 43 deaths.
For more information follow the link to Mason County's Public Health Page.
https://masoncountywa.gov/COVID-19/index.php