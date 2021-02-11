SHELTON - Mason County residents are invited to submit artwork to be part of the next round of Shelton’s traffic box wraps project.
Applications will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19. Applicants should email one image of their artwork to Jordanne Krumpols at jordanne.krumpols@sheltonwa.gov with the subject line “Traffic Box Project”. Submitted artwork must be: 1000 pixels wide x 550 pixels tall, less than 1MB file size, and submitted as a JPG. Each person may submit one image.
The Arts Commission will meet later this month to review the submissions. Members of the public will be able to vote on the submissions through Open Town Hall from March 1 – March 12. City Council will give their final approval in April. Artwork will be installed on the selected traffic boxes in May.
More information on eligibility criteria and the selection process is available at www.sheltonwa.gov/trafficboxes.
The Martha Reed Foundation has generously donated towards the production and installation of these new traffic wraps.
“We are thankful for the Martha Reed Foundation’s continued support of the traffic box project,” said Recreation Coordinator Jordanne Krumpols. “Bringing attention to essential infrastructure like the traffic boxes helps brighten Shelton and make our community a more engaging place to be.”
This is the second round of traffic box art installations for the City of Shelton. In 2018, the Shelton Arts Commission and Martha Reed Foundation coordinated the installation of traffic box wraps at the intersections of Railroad Avenue & 7th Street, Olympic Highway North & K Street, and North 13th Street & Northcliff Road.