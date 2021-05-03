BELFAIR – Orange construction signs signal the beginning of a project to repave the North Shore Road (State Route 300) between SR 3 in Belfair and Belfair State Park. The work begins Monday, May 3. If the weather cooperates, the work will be completed by early June.
What to expect
- Work is generally planned between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. each weekday.
- During those times, the roadway will reduce to a single lane in each direction.
- No work is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 to accommodate Hood Canal shrimp season.
Preparation for paving is unavoidably loud. Crews will work as quickly as possible to complete the work to minimize inconvenience.
Night closures planned
Crews plan to close the roadway to all traffic between SR 3 and Northeast Clifton Lane over two nights. The closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 10-11 to 6 a.m. each following day.
During the night closures, travelers will follow a signed detour via Northeast Clifton Lane. Each closure could be rescheduled due to the weather.
Real-time information about state highways is available on the WSDOT mobile app. WSDOT also provides email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Mason County.
Hyperlinks within the release:
- Project: wa.gov/projects/sr300/belfair-park-sr3/home
- Mobile app: wsdot.wa.gov/Inform/mobile.htm
- Email updates: govdelivery.com/accounts/WADOT/subscriber/new?topic_id=WADOT_552