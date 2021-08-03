August 3rd’s primary election includes multiple races and levies within Mason, Thurston, and Kitsap counties. Follow the links to the results for these counties.
Some races may be multi-county.
Mason County.
In Mason County there were only two elections on the ballot. The race for Shelton City Council #7 had George Blush, Trenton Powers and Miguel Gutierrez. Currently, Blush is leading the three candidates with 378 votes, Gutierrez is in second with 344 and Powers has 219. The total number of votes counted in the first batch was 951 out of 13,757 registered voters, a turnout of 19.12%. More ballots will be counted Wednesday August 4, the certification date is August 17, 2021.
https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20210803/mason/
Thurston County
https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20210803/thurston/
Kitsap County
https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20210803/kitsap/