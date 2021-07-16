The community is invited to attend the 9th Annual Olympia Brew Fest, a beer festival at the Port Plaza in Olympia, where “handcrafted” is a way of life. Meet local brewers of handcrafted ales and makers of some very fine cider. The Olympia Brew Fest gives you full permission to explore something new!
Olympia Brew Fest will feature over 20 handpicked, Northwest breweries and a variety of 40 different beers. Mark your calendar for Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, designated drivers only $5 and get all the root beer and water they can drink.
Attendees will receive a Souvenir Mug and Taste Card with up to 6 FREE tastes, choosing from 20 handpicked, Northwest Breweries. Additional Taste Cards are available at the event.
Attendees will also enjoy exciting sponsor booths, who will provide giveaways and fun promos, delicious food vendors and live music.
Purchase tickets at www.olybrewfest.com or register to volunteer.
Volunteers will receive an Official Olympia Brew Fest T-Shirt, and Free Admission to Brew Fest AFTER your shift.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Thurston County Chamber Foundation, Small Business Development (Incubator) Program. Come and celebrate Olympia’s exceptional brewing heritage!