Chalk the Walk is back again, Tuesday August 17! For the 8th year, the sidewalks of downtown Shelton will be colored in chalk to help brighten sprits and have fun! Starting at 8am you, goto the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce office at 215 W Railroad Ave, Shelton pickup some chalk (limited supplies) and then head out and make some art!
From the release:
It’s a simple concept. Create cheerful chalk drawings on the sidewalks of downtown Shelton. For the 8th year running, the Chamber joins Chalk the Walks, a project of The Joy Team, in hosting this all day, family-friendly event.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to show-off their creativity and positivity with chalk art! Stop by our Chamber office to request a box of free chalk to inspire you.
Supplies are first come, first serve and limited to one box per group. Tag #chalkthewalks and add to a collection of images spreading joy, optimism and inspiration through the playful, magical power of sidewalk chalk.
Please feel free to share this event on your Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/179214027605599/?ref=newsfeed