Around June 28, 2021, families with children age 4 to 6 years old will receive a letter in the mail from the Washington State Department of Health with information about which vaccines their child may be missing. It will include the parent chart Required Immunizations for School Year 2021-2022.
All students, including those learning remotely, need to be in compliance with immunization requirements when school starts in the fall. Please work with parents to schedule well-child and vaccination appointments as soon as possible to help catch up and prepare children for more in-person activities.
Right now, children age 12 and up are also eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and we expect younger children may be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as early as this fall. COVID-19 vaccine can now be given at the same time as any other vaccines—there is no longer a need to wait 2 weeks between COVID-19 vaccines and other routine childhood vaccines.