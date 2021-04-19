SHELTON - The City of Shelton is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC).
The LTAC is responsible for reviewing and making recommendations on yearly tourism grant applications to City Council. The committee meets 2-3 times per year.
Applicants for this particular vacancy should be from organizations, non-profits, or other groups that are eligible to receive LTAC funding. Applicants should email a letter of interest and contact information by Friday, April 30 to Kary Holloway, LTAC Secretary, at kary.holloway@sheltonwa.gov.