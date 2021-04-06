The City of Olympia has contracted with Advance Environmental to clean up 10 properties along Deschutes Parkway, April 7-9.
Based on the strategies of the City’s One Community Plan, the project, which begins at 9 a.m. on April 7, responds to waste accumulation and environmental impacts at the homeless camps on these properties and provides direct assistance to the property owners.
Assistant City Manager Keith Stahley said, “We have been working with the property owners for several months to facilitate this clean-up, and I will be happy to see this project move forward. The amount of trash and debris that has accumulated is concerning. Working with the County, we hope to create a Scattered Site Support Program that will allow us to maintain this camp and others in a more sanitary condition going forward.”
Under the City’s plan for this large-scale clean-up on Deschutes Parkway, Advance Environmental, an Olympia company that cleans up solid waste, encampment debris and biohazard material, will focus on garbage removal to improve health and safety conditions while respecting the personal property of persons camped on the site.
Although the sites will be accessible only to Advance Environmental employees and City staff during the clean-up, an off-site area will be set up to accommodate news media.
Olympia adopted the One Community Plan in 2020 to address homelessness in the city. The plan resulted from the Community Work Group, which listened to residents from across the community and produced a series of strategies for responding to issues like waste at the encampments.