SHELTON – Beginning Monday, August 2, the City of Shelton will be accepting applications for tourism funding grants, allocated through the City’s lodging tax fund.
Applications and grant criteria are available online through the City’s website. Applications should be submitted in-person at the Civic Center, which is open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. The application period is August 2 through August 31, 2021.
The City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) will review completed applications before submitting their recommendations to City Council. This year’s applicants will also have the opportunity to present their requests to the LTAC (if interested, please email Kary Holloway at kary.holloway@sheltonwa.gov to schedule).
The City collects a 4% tax on lodging within Shelton city limits, which is dedicated to the use of promoting tourism, supporting the operations of tourism-related facilities and activities, and general operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists to Shelton.