SHELTON - The City of Shelton is seeking interested applicants to dedicate one or two days per month over the next year to serve on a steering committee for a review of the city development codes.
Five committee members, along with City staff, will thoroughly review the development code to determine which development codes are outdated, inaccurate, or no longer meet state or federal standards. Steering Committee recommendations will then be forwarded to the Shelton City Council for consideration. The goal is to ensure that Shelton’s development code is clear and definitive. Clear and definitive development processes and regulations will help promote a vibrant, livable community for residents, businesses, and visitors.
Ideal applicants would be those working in residential/commercial development, building advocacy, or local design professionals. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to Community Development Director Mark Ziegler at mark.ziegler@sheltonwa.gov by 5:00 pm on Monday, March 15.
Five committee members will be confirmed by City Council at their April 6 meeting.