SHELTON - Due to the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the City of Shelton will receive approximately $2.3 million from the federal government as part of a larger initiative to provide aid to local governments, tribes, and counties.
Cities can use ARP funds for the following:
- Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Covering costs incurred from the public health emergency
- Replacing lost, decreased, or delayed city revenues caused by the pandemic
- Addressing the negative economic impacts on local businesses and nonprofits
- Making necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
Funding will be disbursed in two phases, one in 2021 and the second in 2022. Funds will be available to cities through December 31, 2024.
City leadership will be meeting during the next few weeks to discuss priorities for how the funds should be utilized to best support our community as we continue to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
We want to thank our Congressional representatives, Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, and Representatives Derek Kilmer and Marilyn Strickland, for their work in getting the American Rescue Plan passed.