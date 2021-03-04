SHELTON - After hearing from many community members, the City of Shelton wanted to provide an update to the community about the workforce housing proposal located near the intersection of North 13th Street and Wallace Kneeland Boulevard.
City Council will not vote on the proposed workforce housing development agreement, whether the property should be identified as surplus, or the previously proposed purchase and sale agreement at their regularly scheduled March 16 meeting. Those items have been removed from the meeting agenda.
Additionally, City Council and staff are evaluating all options and opportunities for City-owned property to ensure a strategic, proactive plan to address community-wide needs and challenges.
City Council and staff will review all options and will present options intended to address community needs and challenges at a future community event.
“We thank all of those who took the time to give their feedback on the proposal,” said City Manager Jeff Niten. “As we have updates or additional opportunities to give feedback, we’ll be sure to share them.”