Olympia Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire at 620 Legion Way SE at 2:14 AM on May 1, 2021. The first engine arrived 2 minutes later to find fire on the exterior of the building. The fire was fully extinguished at 2:36 with minor extension inside the structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and at this time there is no estimate on the total losses to the business. The area of origin on the exterior did have a portable restroom at the location of the fire and it was completely destroyed prior to the first unit arrival.
Olympia Fire Department responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder Trucks, 2 Medic Units, and 3 Chief Officers. Mutual Aid Units responded from Lacey Fire District 3 included 1 Engine, and 1 Ladder Truck but were returned shortly after arrival. Olympia units remained on scene until