Washington State Patrol reports a fatality collision in Grays Harbor County late Monday at approximately 11:20 pm. A 1995 Nissan Truck driven by Krista Farmer, 37, from Ocean Shores left the roadway and struck a tree on State Route 109 near Mile Post 24.
The passenger in the car, Ryan Wilkinson, 40, of Ocean Shores was deceased at the scene. Farmer was transported to a community hospital, seatbelts were worn and the investigation continues. It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.