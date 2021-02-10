TUMWATER – On February 9, 2021, an individual incarcerated at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Wash. passed away at a community healthcare facility due to COVID-19.
The Washington Department of Corrections offers its condolences to the family and friends of the decedent and remains committed to continue science-based health practices and following the established COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control guidelines as the department works to contain and mitigate any spread of the virus.
As of February 8, 2021, Stafford Creek Corrections Center has had 148 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days among the incarcerated population. As of February 9, 2021, Stafford Creek Corrections Center has a total capacity for 1,942 individuals and a current population of approximately 1840.
Today’s death represents the fourteenth COVID-related death of an incarcerated individual in the custody of the Washington State Department of Corrections. The department houses approximately 15,000 incarcerated individuals in its system. . Additionally, two Washington State correctional officers have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health and safety of staff and those sentenced to the department’s custody remains the department’s top priority. The department remains committed to mitigating, containing and ceasing any spread of COVID-19.