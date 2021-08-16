Meet JAX! He is a 68#, 4-year-old, Husky-mix who found his way here via a solo traveling adventure. His medium tri blonde coat is accented by his soulful blue eyes.
We have learned a lot about Jax since his arrival, and his micro-chip pointed to Tacoma Humane Society. Unfortunately, it was registered to his owner that had rehomed him in 2019. We did find out his name is Jax, and he is four years old. She also told us he can get out of any fence, as he is a jumper and climber. What makes him run is his fear of fireworks and thunder. Because of this, Jax best fit home would be in the middle of quiet acreage (preferably with a tall wall) where his people are always home. When it thunders at AAP, he is quite comfortable in our kitchen.
Jax is a mellow dog who is very smart and curious and is extremely clean and tidy. He has a happy and sweet disposition. This volunteer favorite loves to go on long walks and rides well in the car. He does well with dogs his size and older kids. Jax has chased cats in the past with intent so he will need a cat free home.
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: adoptapetadoptions@gmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091 Option #5