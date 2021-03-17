Washington, DC – Last week, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) led a coalition of lawmakers in urging the Biden Administration to prioritize funding in its Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget for the Navy’s Shipyard Optimization and Improvement Plan (SIOP) in order to strengthen, maintain, and modernize America’s fleet.
“Over the course of many years, lack of adequate funding and the Navy's focus on prioritizing operations has resulted in aging and substandard facilities, utilities, dry docks, equipment, and information technology infrastructure at all four naval shipyards,” wrote the lawmakers, who represent the Navy’s four public shipyards. “This impacts work efficiencies and results in greater maintenance costs, reliability issues, and cyber vulnerabilities. The six percent minimum infrastructure investment required of the Navy by law is only sufficient to prevent further degradation in mission-essential facilities. Without the crucial investments laid out in the SIOP, the naval shipyards will be unable to meet future maintenance needs for our nuclear assets including our aircraft carriers and submarines.”
They continued, “Congress has consistently supported the budget requests for the SIOP from the Navy, and we are eager to make sure that as we transition from the research and planning stages into the execution phase, the Navy has the resources needed to complete each critical step in the SIOP. We respectfully request that you ensure the projected SIOP funds remain consistent and predictable and support funding for the SIOP in your FY2022 budget and in future years.”
Kilmer was joined by Representatives Chellie Pingree (ME-01), Bobby Scott (VA-03), Elaine Luria (VA-02), Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Ed Case (HI-01).