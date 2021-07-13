KITSAP COUNTY, WA — The Kitsap Public Health District is alerting the public to a rise in drug overdose deaths reported statewide and a significant increase in deaths in Kitsap County involving the potent opioid drug fentanyl.
According to preliminary data from the Washington State Department of Health, 31 opioid overdose deaths were reported in Kitsap County in 2020, an increase of nine from 2019 and the highest yearly total recorded.
Fourteen deaths linked to fentanyl were reported in Kitsap in 2020, compared with eight reported in the previous three years combined. Statistics from the Kitsap County Coroner's Office suggest fentanyl-related deaths remain elevated in 2021, with 12 deaths reported to date.
"Fentanyl is in Kitsap County," Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis warned. "Please do not take any pills that were not obtained from a legitimate pharmacy with a prescription."
Statewide, overall drug overdose deaths and deaths involving opioid drugs increased substantially in 2020, according to preliminary state Department of Health data. Deaths linked to fentanyl doubled from 2019 to 2020.
"While we can't say for certain what is driving this trend, we know that substance use and mental health are deeply entwined and the COVID-19 pandemic has put added strain on all of us," Kitsap Public Health District Health Officer Dr. Gib Morrow said. "I am asking Kitsap residents to set aside judgment, be vigilant, learn the signs of overdose, and be ready to help if needed. Quick action can save lives."
Kitsap County Overdose Deaths Involving Any Opioid
Be aware that fentanyl is circulating
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is 50 to 100 times more potent than other opioids, such as morphine. Even a tiny dose of fentanyl can be lethal.
People who overdose on fentanyl do not always know they are ingesting fentanyl. Fentanyl can be mixed with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, or methamphetamine. Fentanyl has been found in Washington in counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioid pills.
Learn more at stopoverdose.org/fentanyl.
You can prevent overdose deaths
Each of us can play an important role in preventing overdose deaths in our community.
- If you use drugs: Assume any pill or powder that is not from a pharmacy could contain fentanyl. If you use drugs alone, call 1-800-484-3731 (Never Use Alone).
- Everyone should know the signs of opioid overdose to help save lives. Signs include inability to wake up; slow or no breathing; and blue, gray, or ashy skin, lips or fingernails.
- Naloxone (also called Narcan) is a safe and simple medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. Anyone can get naloxone at a pharmacy without a prescription. People who spend time with people at risk for overdose should keep at least two doses of naloxone on hand.
- Dispose of unwanted or expired medications using a medication return service.
If someone might be overdosing:
- Call 911
- Administer naloxone (more than one dose could be needed)
- Perform rescue breaths
- Stay with the victim until help arrives
- Find detailed response steps here
Under the Good Samaritan Overdose law (RCW 69.50.315), neither the victim nor person assisting with an overdose will be prosecuted for drug possession.
Find help for substance use disorder
- Find treatment options and get more information for you or a loved one by calling the Washington Recovery Helpline at 1-866-789-1511
- Find more local resources on Kitsap County's substance abuse and prevention page