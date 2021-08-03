Olympia, WA – The Olympia Downtown Alliance is powering a street festival in historic Downtown Olympia that includes live music and performances, activities for kids and families, interactive art installations from local artists, local community groups, and a Biergarten featuring craft beer from 3 Magnets Brewing Co. and Well 80 Brewhouse. LoveOly Summer Fest 2021, presented by the City of Olympia, will take place every Saturday now through August 28, from noon to 6pm.
ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP – SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
The Olympia Film Society (OFS) has partnered with the Downtown Alliance to produce the headline acts for the festival on the Main Stage in the Entertainment Area, sponsored by Olympia Federal Savings. The Dusty 45s will headline the Main Stage on Saturday, August 7, while Red & Ruby will provide support
The Dusty 45s have inspired and fired up crowds for over two decades to the delight of fans and critics alike. With their signature style and unique sound, the band is a consistently powerful and energetic player in the Americana field.
They are led by charismatic singer/songwriter, guitarist and trumpeter, Billy Joe Huels; the raucous band tears through Huels' original songs that draw inspiration from Rock, Rhythm and Blues' roots Honkytonk and Jazz. Current members of The Dusty 45s also include Jerry Battista(lead guitar), Rod Cook (Lead Guitar) Robin Cady (upright bass), and Kohen Burrill (drums). Huels and his outfit have steadily built their fan base since 1997. The Dusty 45s have toured extensively and they backed Wanda Jackson multiple times. A highlight with Jackson was when they joined her opening for Adele's "21" tour in 2011.
The Dusty 45s have also shared the stage with many other musical greats including, Lyle Lovett, Brandi Carlisle, John Prine, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Lucinda Williams, Leann Rhymes, Michael Franti & Spearhead to name a few. Huels also enjoyed starring as Buddy Holly at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre and in 2019 interviewed Ken Burns for Seattle’s PBS affiliate (KCTS) regarding his 2019 documentary, “Country Music”.
The Dusty 45s have released 7 recordings. The 2014 album, “Live and On Fire”, showcases the best of their bold and brassy sound recorded live in Seattle WA. Huels and the band are currently working on a new recording, due out in 2021.
Red & Ruby is jazz vocalist LaVon Hardison and swing guitarist Vince Brown, who team up on special occasions for a spirited romp through the roots of swing, jazz, and blues. Get ready for fun, upbeat, and up-tempo tunes that will make you feel good about yourself and help you see the world through rosier glasses.
In addition to Main Stage acts, August 7 is full of other activities to choose from!
12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m. - Reptile Isle (Don Riggs) is a popular family performer who is a favorite throughout the Puget Sound, and they are bringing snapping turtles, geckos and snakes, to name a few; the audience can interact with the reptiles. Don Rigg's motto is that entertainment leads to education which leads to conservation. Location: the Main Stage.
1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Tela, Music Duo. Location: Intersection 5th and Washington
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Swing Dance Social. Location: In front of the Main Stage, 206 East 5th.
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Janet Raynor, Stilt-Dancer Singer 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Radko, Parade Dance. Location: Main Stage.
4:00 p.m. Summer Fest welcomes Red & Ruby to the Main Stage. Location: On the Main Stage in front of the Capitol Theater, 206 East 5th.
5:00 p.m. Summer Fest welcomes The Dusty 45s to the Main Stage. On the Main Stage in front of the Capitol Theater, 206 East 5th.
12 PM - 6 PM
Activity Area: Activities for kids from the Hands On Children’s Museum including bubbles, chalk, Make & Take hats & visors, pegboard pinball and fort boards as well as flower folks! Location: On 5th between Capital and Washington.
Biergarten Area: Biergarten featuring beer from Three Magnets Brewing Co. and Well 80 Brewhouse. Location: On Washington Street between 5th and Legion.