In the latest COVID-19 information release from Mason County Public Health, 102 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the last release. There are 2 hospitalized within the county, and there have been a total of 39 deaths since reporting began. The number of cases in the last two weeks is at 161 and the rate per 100,000 is 248.
The last release of information was on July 30. At that time, 59 new cases were reported, the number of cases in the last two weeks was at 80 and the rate per 100,000 was 123.