In the latest COVID-19 information release from Mason County Public Health, 189 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the last release. There are 7 hospitalized within the county, and there have been a total of 39 deaths since reporting began. The number of cases in the last two weeks is at 291 and the rate per 100,000 is 448.
The last release of information was on August 6. At that time, 102 new cases were reported, the number of cases in the last two weeks was at 161, the rate per 100,000 was 248, there were 2 hospitalized within the county.
For more information follow the link to Mason County's Public Health Page.
https://masoncountywa.gov/COVID-19/index.php