In the latest COVID-19 information release from Mason County Public Health, 54 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the last release. There are 8 hospitalized within the county, and there have been a total of 43 deaths since reporting began. The number of cases in the last two weeks is at 403 and the rate per 100,000 is 620.
The last release of information was on August 13. At that time, 189 new cases were reported, the number of cases in the last two weeks was at 291, the rate per 100,000 was 448, there were 7 hospitalized within the county.
For more information follow the link to Mason County's Public Health Page.
https://masoncountywa.gov/COVID-19/index.php