In the latest COVID-19 information release from Mason County Public Health, 59 new COVID-19 cases were reported. There is 1 Mason County resident hospitalized within the county, and there have been a total of 37 deaths since reporting began.
The number of cases in the last two weeks is at 80 and the rate per 100,000 is 123. The last time numbers were released was on July 23, 2021, when there were 10 new cases.
Please do what you can to learn about how to limit the spread of COVID-19. https://www.co.mason.wa.us/COVID-19/index.php