In the latest, now daily, COVID-19 information release from Mason County Public Health, 62 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the last release. There are 12 hospitalized within the county, and there have been a total of 43 deaths since reporting began. The number of cases in the last two weeks is at 417 and the rate per 100,000 is 642.
The last release of information was on August 20. At that time, 54 new cases were reported, the number of cases in the last two weeks was at 403, the rate per 100,000 was 620, there were 8 hospitalized within the county and a total of 43 deaths.
For more information follow the link to Mason County's Public Health Page.
https://masoncountywa.gov/COVID-19/index.php