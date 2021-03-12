Mason County Status Report
Last Updated: 03/11/2021
|New Confirmed Cases Since Last Release
|6
|Total Confirmed Cases
|1732
|Hospitalized in Mason County
|0
|Total Deaths
|27
|Hospitalized outside Mason County
|0
|Total Tests Performed
|42577
Rate per 100K new cases during the prior 2 weeks.
*Based on population 64,980 used by WA DOH
Cases in Last 14 Days
50
Rate/100,000
77
Death Demographics
|Age Range
|Deaths
|Male
|Female
|0-19
|0
|0
|0
|20-39
|1
|1
|0
|40-59
|3
|3
|0
|60-79
|9
|7
|2
|80+
|14
|9
|5
All Case Age & Gender Demographics (WA State DOH Dashboard)