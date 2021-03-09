Covid-19
CDC
Mason County Status Report
Last Updated: 03/08/2021
New Confirmed Cases Since Last Release7Total Confirmed Cases1713
Hospitalized in Mason County0Total Deaths23
Hospitalized outside Mason County0Total Tests Performed40716

Rate per 100K new cases during the prior 2 weeks.
*Based on population 64,980 used by WA DOH

Cases in Last 14 Days
39

Rate/100,000
60

Death Demographics
Age RangeDeathsMaleFemale
0-19000
20-39110
40-59220
60-79972
80+1165