Covid-19
CDC
Mason County Status Report
Last Updated: 03/23/2021
New Confirmed Cases Since Last Release3Total Confirmed Cases1766
Hospitalized in Mason County0Total Deaths27
Hospitalized outside Mason County0Total Tests Performed43334

Rate per 100K new cases during the prior 2 weeks.
*Based on population 64,980 used by WA DOH

Cases in Last 14 Days
41

Rate/100,000
63

Death Demographics
Age RangeDeathsMaleFemale
0-19000
20-39110
40-59330
60-79972
80+1495

All Case Age & Gender Demographics (WA State DOH Dashboard)