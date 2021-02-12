Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Potlatch, issued the following statement in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that Mason and Kitsap counties will move to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID lockdown plan, together with most other areas of the state. The change will permit restaurants to resume indoor dining, allow gyms and entertainment venues to reopen, and relax other restrictions on public gatherings, while maintaining social distancing rules. Thurston County, meanwhile, advanced to Phase 2 two weeks ago.
“This was a long time coming,” Sheldon said. “Small businesses throughout my district have been under crippling restrictions since last fall, and they have been howling about the fact that some Puget Sound counties were allowed to reopen while others remain closed. This eliminates some of the arbitrariness, but there’s still a long way to go. And in the meantime, people need to be aware that social distancing rules remain in effect, and masking requirements remain vitally important in preventing the spread of COVID.”