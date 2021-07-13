SHELTON, WA – This week Amy Asher starts as the new general manager of Mason Transit Authority.
Asher recently served as transit manager with RiverCities Transit in Longview, Washington. She also has been a transportation planner with the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments in Kelso, Washington.
“We are pleased to have Amy on board. She stood out in a national search for her ability to lead our agency through facility updates, community partnerships and potential service area expansions,” said MTA Board Chair Sharon Trask.
Asher says she will start by listening. “I am looking forward to getting to know the MTA team and the community,” she said. “I’m familiar with the challenges of rural transit, but each community has its own needs. I’m eager to help find solutions.”