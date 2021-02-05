SHELTON, WA – Mason Transit Authority has added a bus route between Olympia and Shelton. Convenient for commuters, the new Route 16 runs in the morning and in the evening with few stops along the way.
The route currently runs between the Transit-Community Center in Shelton and the Olympia Transit Center, with a stop at the Kamilche Transit Center. The Shelton Matlock Park & Ride will be added to the schedule when the Park & Ride is complete.
Route 16 operates Monday through Friday. Riders pay $1.50 fare because the route travels outside Mason County.
The new route began February 1. For the schedule and more information, visit http://www.masontransit.org/route-16-to-olympia/or call 360-427-5033, toll free 800-374-3747.