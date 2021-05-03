Thurston & Mason Counties, Washington – Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. In May, NAMI Thurston/Mason joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Each year they fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. NAMI Thurston/Mason County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Members include families, friends, and those individuals with the lived experience of a mental health condition.
Throughout the month, NAMI Thurston/Mason will partner with local organizations to increase awareness of mental health education opportunities and resources available in Thurston and Mason counties. Local organizations including the Thurston-Mason Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization (TMBHASO), Nisqually Tribe, EvergreenDirect Credit Union, Mason County YMCA, Briggs YMCA, Community Foundation of South Puget Sound and the Thurston-Mason Crisis Clinic will partner with NAMI Thurston/Mason to spread awareness about support and advocacy activities.
"I am very excited about the educational opportunities coming your way in May for mental health awareness month. With the recent challenges of the pandemic, I believe NAMI is positioned to make a difference in the lives of countless individuals who need the support and education NAMI has to offer. In the pursuit of our mission, NAMI will continue disseminating fact-based information and dispelling myths. And most importantly — we remain committed to serving all,” says Marilyn Roberts, Director of Operations at NAMI Thurston/Mason.
For 2021’s Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI will continue to amplify the message of “You Are Not Alone.” They will use this time to focus on the healing value of connecting in safe ways, prioritizing mental health, and acknowledging that it’s okay to not be okay through NAMI’s blog, personal stories, videos, digital toolkits, social media engagements and national events. You can help spread the word through awareness, support, and advocacy activities. Share awareness information, images and graphics for #MHAM throughout May.
Throughout the month, NAMI will feature personal stories from real people experiencing mental health conditions. By reading about lived experience, they aim to make people feel less alone in their mental health journeys and increase awareness about mental illness. You can share your personal story with the organization here: https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Mental-Health-Awareness-Month/Share-Your-Story.
Download the 2021 Awareness Event Guide from the National Alliance on Mental Illness website.
And for a list of local resources and events in May with NAMI Thurston/Mason, visit: https://namitm.org/calendar/