OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) will be opening a special enrollment period starting Feb. 15 for Washingtonians. This aligns with President Biden’s executive order to re-open the federal health insurance marketplace, giving additional time to Americans still seeking health coverage during the pandemic.
The special enrollment will run for 90 days, ending May 15, 2021. During this time those currently uninsured, seeking coverage, or enrolled in off-Exchange health insurance (such as health sharing ministries, short-term limited duration plans or COBRA) can enroll. Current Washington Healthplanfinder enrollees will not be eligible for this special enrollment.
“The Washington Health Benefit Exchange will be following the Federal Exchange special enrollment period,” said Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “We want to be sure we provide every opportunity for Washingtonians to enroll in health care coverage during the global pandemic.”
Enrollment is offered year-round for individuals and families who qualify for free or low-cost coverage through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid).
Customers seeking coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder must contact an Exchange certified Broker, Navigator, enrollment center or the Customer Support Center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604 to initiate coverage. Free help from local experts is accessible by visiting: https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org/_content/find-expert-advice.html
Individuals who qualify will have 60 days to select a plan. Those who select coverage by the 15th of the month will begin receiving coverage the first of the following month. Coverage available includes Cascade Care plans, which offer deductibles that are on average $1,000 less than other plans, and cover more services prior to meeting a deductible, including primary care visits, mental health services, and generic drugs.
More than two million Washingtonians secured their health coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder in 2020 translating to one person every 17 seconds.