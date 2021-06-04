At 8:30 A.M., Thursday morning, Olympia Firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 400 Block of Franklin St S.E. The first engine arrived four minutes later to find an apartment style residence with light smoke showing from attic vents.
Reporting party stated that there was a fire on the second floor. Olympia Police Department arrived and began evacuation. Olympia fire crews arrived to find a second floor bedroom on fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished in the room of origin, however the fire did extend into the attic space. The fire engine and truck company opened up ceilings and walls, and extinguished the extending fire. No major structural damage was observed at the initial phase of investigation. The total fire loss is estimated to be $30,000. The electrical and sprinkler systems will need to be inspected before the building can be reoccupied. The fire resulted in multiple people being displaced. No injuries were reported.
Olympia Fire Department responded with four fire engines, one ladder truck, two medic units and a Battalion Chief. The Olympia Police Department provided traffic control support in addition to helping with evacuation in the initial stages of the event.