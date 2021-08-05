The community is invited to attend the 9th Annual Olympia Brew Fest, a beer festival at the Port Plaza in Olympia, where “handcrafted” is a way of life on Saturday, August 7, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Non-vaccinated attendees will have the option to get a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine for a full cash refund of their general admission ticket price up to $35.
The Thurston County Chamber, in partnership with Thurston County Public Health, will have a vaccination site open to the public. Attendees are welcome to enjoy the Brew Fest and get vaccinated. Once vaccinated, they will receive a voucher for a cash value up to $35.
Olympia Brew Fest will feature over 20 handpicked, Northwest breweries and a variety of 40 different beers. Mark your calendar for Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, designated drivers only $5 and get all the root beer and water they can drink.
Please note, every attendee (even designated drivers) must be 21+ years old with ID at all times. The venue does not allow pets, except service animals, of course.
Tickets are available at www.olybrewfest.com.