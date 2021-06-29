At 2:02 A.M., Tuesday morning, Olympia Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 1100 Plum St S.E., Les Schwab Tires. The first engine arrived five minutes later to find two separate fires burning on the building's exterior. Olympia Police Department arrived moments before the Fire Department and used fire extinguishers to help knock down the flames.
The two fires were quickly extinguished, however one of the fires starts extended into the building's wall and attic space. Fire crews worked to open the wall and attic to extinguish the extending fire. The circumstances of this fire appear to be suspicious. Olympia Fire Investigators and an Olympia Police Detective are actively investigating this as a suspected arson case.
The total fire loss is estimated to be $125,000. The building's electrical and sprinkler systems will need to be inspected before the building can be reoccupied. No injuries were reported.
Olympia Fire Department responded with four fire engines, one ladder truck, two medic units and a Battalion Chief. Lacey Fire District 3 provided mutual aid with one fire engine, one ladder truck and a Battalion Chief. The Olympia Police Department provided investigation and traffic support in addition to helping with fire extinguishment in the initial stages of the event.