The Olympia Community Court received $400,000 in early June for the grant it won in October 2020 to enhance its touted alternative-justice program.
As one of seven recipients nationwide of the grant from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, Olympia Community Court will use the money to expand its operations, which have become a model for community courts around the country. In the first year of the two-year grant, Olympia will increase its number of case managers from one part-time manager to two full-time managers and add a part-time housing case manager. The grant will also provide funding to assist those that are houseless with temporary-shelter costs, rental-application fees and rental down payments. Additionally, the year-one funds will help set up an on-site, intensive outpatient program to assist participants with drug, alcohol or mental-health issues.
“The new grant funding contributes to our most highly needed resources,” Olympia Community Court Executive Diane Whaley said. “Navigating resources can be intimidating for our participants and houseless community. Sometimes, people just don’t know where to start when looking for help. Having this additional funding for more case management and on-site substance-abuse/mental-health services should make navigating community resources easier so that people can get the help they need faster. We are laying the groundwork to get these positions and programs created and filled as quickly as possible because we know the need is high.”
When funding for the second year of the grant kicks in, the community court will use it to provide training for a peacemaking program that brings participants together with the victims of their crimes. The goal of the peacemaking program is to help participants understand how their actions affect the victims.
“I am really excited about the peacemaking program,” said Judge Scott Ahlf. “Helping participants find empathy for others and understand the consequences of their actions will give them the needed perspective to change their behavior. Once initiated, the peacemaking process may also be used throughout our community to address divergent ideals and bring parties together to help them find peaceful solutions to their conflicts.”
Olympia began operating its community court in 2016 as an alternative to the traditional court model. It focuses on restorative justice and reintegrating participants back into society. Individuals who opt to go through the community court are assisted in addressing the problems that led to their criminal activity and are connected with resources that help with needs such as housing, addiction treatment, employment and education. In short, this justice model involves a community effort to ensure participants receive the help they need. Those who complete the program have their charges dismissed, and some graduates come back and serve as mentors.
According to program graduate Garrett Leonard, “Olympia Community Court played an integral part in my recovery. Community court creates a new pathway for so many participants and allows them to start a new chapter in their lives. That was my case when I was a participant. Today, I have the pleasure of being one of the community-court providers who meet with participants looking to make a change for themselves."
Along with having positive impacts on its participants and the community in general, the Olympia Community Court has received national attention and was chosen by the Center for Court Innovation to serve as a mentor court for other cities that seek to implement this alternative model for justice.