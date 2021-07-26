SHELTON – The parking lots of the Shelton Civic Center (525 West Cota Street) and the William G. Reed Public Library (710 West Alder Street) will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Thursday, July 29.
Street parking is available for both locations, or in the gravel parking lot at 425 West Cota Street for Civic Center access.
Both lots will remain closed through Sunday, August 1, and will re-open on Monday, August 2.
We appreciate your patience while needed infrastructure maintenance is performed at these locations.