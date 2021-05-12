OLYMPIA – Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) is temporarily moving the large-scale drive through vaccination clinics scheduled for May 12-16 from South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) to the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Rd., Lacey. On Monday evening, clinic administrators received notice of a threat against the SPSCC campus unrelated to the PHSS vaccination efforts.
“Safety is our number one priority for our community at our vaccine events and we are temporarily relocating to the Thurston County Fairgrounds out of an abundance of caution,” PHSS Director Schelli Slaughter said. “We are grateful for our partnership with South Puget Sound Community College and look forward to returning to the campus when we are assured it is safe to do so.”
Four clinics this week are affected by the venue change:
- Wednesday, May 12, 5pm to 8pm. This is a Moderna clinic for anyone age 18 and older.
- Friday, May 14, 8am to 12pm. This is a Pfizer clinic for anyone age 16 and older.
- Saturday, May 15, 8am to 5pm. This is a Moderna clinic for anyone age 18 and older.
- Sunday, May 16, 8am to 2pm. This is a Pfizer clinic for anyone age 16 and older.
PHSS no longer requires appointments at drive-through clinics but highly recommends people register online beforehand to expedite the appointment process. All minors 16 and 17 years old must receive parent or guardian consent to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This can be done in PrepMod when registering for an appointment or at the time of vaccination. Parents or guardians do not have to be present at the time of vaccination if they signed the consent form online during registration.
People who are running late or miss their allotted appointment time should still come to the vaccination clinic that day to receive their vaccine.
People wishing to register for any of the clinics can do so on the PHSS vaccine web page. Anyone needing assistance booking an appointment can call the PHSS vaccine helpline at 360-867-2610.