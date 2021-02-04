The Board of Directors of Pioneer School District is accepting applications to fill a board vacancy until the next regular election in November 2021. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, along with resume, and completed application form to Jill Diehl, Secretary to the Board, Pioneer School District, 112 E. Spencer Lake, Shelton, WA 98584.
The application deadline will be February 9, 2021 at 3 pm. To be legally eligible for the office of school director, a person must be 18 years or older, a registered voter in the Pioneer School District, a US citizen and legal resident of Washington.
Questions can be directed to the District Office at 426-9115.