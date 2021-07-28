Pacific County, Wash. – In partnership with WorkSource, the Thurston County Chamber has joined forces with ANEW to provide free construction industry apprenticeship training in Pacific County.
Construction Bootcamp is a low-barrier and no-cost way to explore and learn about career opportunities in the construction industry. Not only will participants leave with a completed Pre-Apprenticeship Application, but they will also receive Certifications in OSHA-10, Forklift and Flagging.
Training is available to individuals who are 18+ years old with a high school diploma or GED (or have one by the end of training), have a valid driver’s license (or can get one), can speak, read, and write English and are drug-free, looking for a job and have barriers to employment.
Construction Bootcamp is scheduled for September 13 through October 8, Monday-Friday, 6:30 am – 3:30 pm. All training will take place in Pacific County. If transportation is an issue, assistance may be available. Participants must complete the Dislocated Worker Form and indicate interest in Construction. Spots are limited. Register early.
Registration/Dislocated Worker Form: https://hipaa.jotform.com/211935716764059.
For more information, don't hesitate to get in touch with Amanda Fields, Program Coordinator for Business Solutions, at afields@thurstonchamber.com.