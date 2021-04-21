On Friday, April 16, 2021, the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce held its 99th Anniversary & Awards Gala at Little Creek Casino Resort. The annual business meeting capped out at 250 guests gathered to celebrate the past year, witness the installation of the Chamber board, and anxiously await the announcement of the winners of the Chamber awards.
Throughout the event considerable efforts were made to ensure high standards of health and safety for those of those attending the event and for the sake of the community at large. The Chamber worked with LCCR staff to ensure strong procedures, maintain sanitation, and guarantee compliance with all guidelines—including social distancing and mask requirements. Mason Health stepped up to sponsor the sanitations stations which were placed throughout the venue.
Chamber CEO Heidi McCutcheon welcomed the crowd saying, “Our community is blessed to have entrepreneurs and businesses such as tonight’s finalists who make Mason County even better. This is especially impactful in a year like 2020! Although you do great things simply because it is the right thing to do, tonight we gather to recognize and honor the impact of your efforts.”
She then introduced the evening’s major sponsors, noting that the night would not have been possible without their support. A word was shared by Premier Sponsor Ramon Nunez, CEO of Little Creek Casino; Hospitality Sponsor Nolberto Chavez of Beko’s Trees & Wood Carving; a video message from Media Sponsor Jeff Neely of The Shopper; and Photography Sponsor Forrest & Amy Cooper of Cooper Studios. Champagne Sponsor Brad McCutcheon of Bradley Air Company congratulated the finalists and Toast Sponsor Melanie Bakala of State Farm Insurance offered an Ode to 2020, inviting all to “raise a glass to celebrate resilience, to remember those lost, and a future of brilliance.” As the program continued, guests enjoyed a four-course meal, paired with wines, which were sponsored by Edward Jones-Karen Schade, FA, EI. Kristyn & Son Construction, Inc., The Optical Shop of WA, and Heritage Bank.
McCutcheon detailed five successes the organization achieved during 2020: providing critical content to businesses and nonprofits navigating the pandemic; leveraging partnerships to provide crucial information and assistance; establishing several social media pages to support and connect the hospitality industry; pivoting communications and outreach; and galvanizing people to look ahead and hold onto the positive.
Following a presentation to outgoing board member and past president Lisa Perry, the 2021 Chamber Board was officially installed by The Honorable George Steele. Then Chamber CEO Heidi McCutcheon was surprised with a token of appreciation marking her ten years as lead of the organization.
Finally, the awards presentation by McCutcheon and 2020 President of the Board Marty Crow of Habitat for Humanity of Mason County commenced. All of the finalists were highlighted with a video touting their accomplishments and the winners were named.