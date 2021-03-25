Rep. Drew MacEwen, R-Union, is inviting 35th District residents to join him for a telephone town hall meeting on Thursday, March 25, from 6-7 p.m.
During the meeting, MacEwen will provide a brief update on this year's legislative session and take questions from constituents. Participants will also have the opportunity to answer a number of survey questions. Those who would like to join the call may dial (360) 209-6593 anytime between 6-7 p.m. on March 25th.
“I wanted to host this meeting to bring our community together and answer the pressing questions that are on people's minds as we head into the final month of session,” said MacEwen. “I look forward to discussing a wide range of issues and learning how I can best partner with my constituents to bring about positive results for our district now and in the future.”
For more information, 35th District residents are encouraged to contact MacEwen at (360) 786-7902 or Drew.MacEwen@leg.wa.gov.