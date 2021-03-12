Rep. Michelle Caldier invites citizens in the 26th District to join her Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. for a virtual town hall meeting to discuss issues related to the 2021 legislative session.
"We are past the halfway point of the 105-day session and are debating and voting on many bills that could directly affect citizens across the district. This is an opportunity for me to listen to people and hear their comments, concerns and questions," said Caldier, R-Port Orchard. "People can participate online from the comfort of their homes. I invite everyone to join me."
The remote town hall meeting will be conducted using the Zoom platform. Those who would like to participate must pre-register in advance for the conference by going to Caldier's legislative website, www.RepresentativeMichelleCaldier.com, or https://tinyurl.com/CaldierTownHall. The conference can only accommodate the first 500 attendees, so participants should register early.
For more information, contact Caldier's legislative office at (360) 956-7562 or email Caldier at: Michelle.Caldier@leg.wa.gov.