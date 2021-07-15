LACEY, Wash. — This summer Saint Martin’s University is launching Washington Vets to Tech, a new 16-week certificate program that will provide face-to-face computer science, software development, and information technology education to active-duty service members transitioning out of the military, eligible veterans and military spouses. The program will run three sessions throughout the year: Fall (August to December), Spring (January to May) and Summer (May to August). The program will be offered at Saint Martin’s Lacey campus as well as its campus at the Stone Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). The mission of the program is to provide a critical bridge from the military to new careers in information technology.
“This program is life-changing for the military members who participate,” shares David Olwell, Ph.D., dean of The Hal and Inge Marcus School of Engineering. “We will build on our experience serving 800 veterans in a similar program over the last eight years to make this the preeminent transition program in the nation for the military.”
Currently, the program is open to all eligible active-duty personnel installed at JBLM and will be available to active-duty personnel across the country pending approval. The program is also open to all veterans, military spouses, reserve members.
The intensive 16-week program, which includes a combination of academic courses and professional development, offers two certificate tracks: 1) Server and Network Administration and 2) Cloud Application Development. There is an optional second semester that offers additional hands-on experience through an internship program and advanced course instruction. Saint Martin’s has built in extensive job placement assistance into the program as well.
To learn more about Washington Vets to Tech program, interested individuals can attend at a virtual information session, held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. PT and 3 p.m. PT. Information about these sessions, the program and application requirements, as well as information about funding assistance, can be found at: stmartin.edu/WaV2T.
Saint Martin’s has been a longtime advocate of post-service programs in support of technical training to service members and veterans. From 2014 through spring 2021, Saint Martin’s partnered with Microsoft to be a host of the Microsoft Software Systems Academy. The program had a 97 percent completion rate and 90 percent job placement rate with graduates receiving an average starting salary $89,000 for the last three years.
For nearly 50 years, Saint Martin’s has been serving the educational needs of its regional military community. Through the decades Saint Martin’s staff and faculty have made substantial efforts to pursue an integrated institutional approach to better serve its military students by incorporating traditional, classroom instruction with independent study, online study, hybrid, and distance learning programs. The Council of College and Military Educators (CCME) has twice named Saint Martin’s University for the CCME Institution Award, in recognition of its significant contributions to the cause of military education, once in 2014 and again in 2021. In addition to this award, Saint Martin’s has been named a Military Friendly School with Gold Status multiple years and was the first named Purple Heart university in Washington state.
Saint Martin’s University is an independent coeducational university, with undergraduate and graduate offerings, located on a wooded campus of more than 300 acres in Lacey, Washington. Established in 1895 by the Catholic Order of Saint Benedict, the University is one of 13 Benedictine colleges and universities in the United States and Canada, and the only one west of the Rocky Mountains. Saint Martin’s University prepares students for successful lives through its 29 majors, 11 master’s programs, one doctorate program and seven certificate programs spanning the arts and sciences, business, counseling, education, engineering, nursing and leadership. Saint Martin’s welcomes more than 1,300 undergraduate students and 250 graduate students from many ethnic and religious backgrounds to its Lacey campus, and more students to its extended campus located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.